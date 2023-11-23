Justin Jefferson is probably the best player that the Minnesota Vikings have nowadays. Unfortunately, the NFC North team has received some worrying news regarding his return for Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.

Over the last three seasons, Justin Jefferson has been the standout player in the Vikings’ offense, consistently surpassing 1,400 yards each campaign. However, his performance in 2023 has fallen short of his own expectations.

At the start of the season, Jefferson endured a hamstring injury that led to his placement on the injury reserve list on October 11th. Unfortunately, signs suggest that his return to play may not be imminent.

Report: Vikings won’t activate Justin Jefferson for Week 12

The Minnesota Vikings faced significant setbacks this year due to injuries. Initially, Justin Jefferson endured a hamstring injury, followed by Kirk Cousins’ season-ending torn Achilles tendon. Nevertheless, there were expectations for the wide receiver’s return toward the close of the regular season.

However, Jefferson’s return is still uncertain. Even though he has been practicing with the team, it seems like he won’t be activated to play in the team’s Week 12 game against the Chicago Bears.

According to The Athletic, the Vikings “are not going to push their best player to get back on the field” despite their playoff contention. As favorites in the upcoming game against Chicago, the team believes they can afford to rest the wide receiver for this match.

Indeed, this decision appears logical. Following the Bears game, the Vikings have a bye week, providing Jefferson with two weeks to fully rest and recuperate. The aim is for him to be in optimal condition to return for Week 14 against the Raiders.

Who is the WR2 of the Vikings?

With Jefferson likely sidelined for the upcoming game, Jordan Addison is poised to step into the WR1 role. While Justin is absent, Addison will fill in; however, once Jefferson returns, he’ll reassume his position. Nevertheless, the rookie has showcased an impressive debut season.

Addison was drafted 23rd overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. In 11 games, the former USC player has recorded 48 receptions for 647 yards and seven touchdowns, showcasing a promising start to his NFL career.