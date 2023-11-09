NFL: The five players with the most sacks after Week 9

As we approach Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season, numerous players are aiming to showcase their performance. After Week 9, here are the five leading players in sacks, and unsurprisingly, T.J. Watt ranks among the top five.

The 2023 season hasnot been the best for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Even though they have a remarkable defense led by T.J. Watt, the offense has really struggled this year, and their time is running out.

Despite the team’s struggles, they are currently 5-3 and with high hopes of advancing to the playoffs. Their defense has done an incredible job, with T.J. Watt once again as the main star of the AFC North franchise.

T.J. Watt is among the top five players with the most sacks after Week 9

We are already in the second half of the 2023 regular season, with all 32 teams striving for a strong finish to secure a playoff spot or, at the very least, avoid a disappointing end to the campaign.

During the entire season, several players try their best to lead their squads to success. Of course, defenses play a very important part for each team, and there are some players that are currently living a great moment.

After Week 9 of the 2023 season, there are five players with more than nine sacks. Danielle Hunter of the Vikings leads the list with 10, followed by Raiders’ Maxx Crosby (9.5), Steelers’ T.J. Watt (9.5), Browns’ Myles Garrett (9.5), and Chargers’ Khalil Mack (9).

It’s worth noting that among the teams mentioned, only the Raiders and the Chargers currently do not have a positive record. They are grappling with significant challenges, and it appears that even the stellar performances of their defenses are not sufficient to secure victories.

Surprisingly, Nick Bosa, the star player of the San Francisco 49ers, doesn’t appear on this list. The defensive end has only recorded three sacks this year, a disappointing number compared to the 18.5 he had last season.

What is T.J. Watt’s best season in terms of sacks?

T.J. Watt is undoubtedly one of the best defensive players in the entire league. He gleaned invaluable lessons from his older brother J.J., a future Hall of Famer. The former Texans player imparted wisdom to the Steelers linebacker, teaching him the intricacies of evading rivals and reaching the quarterback with finesse.

T.J. is currently in his seventh season in the NFL. His most prolific year in terms of sacks was 2021, where he notched an impressive 22.5 sacks. As of Week 9 of the 2023 season, the linebacker has accumulated a total of 87 sacks over his career.