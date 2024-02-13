NFL News: Justin Jefferson has one key condition to continue with the Vikings

Justin Jeffersonis widely regarded as the best player that the Minnesota Vikings have. However, his future is uncertain, as he has placed a crucial condition to continue playing for the NFC North team.

The 2023 NFL season was not the best for the Vikings. Despite their strong performance in the 2022 campaign, a series of changes, departures, and injuries prevented the team from reaching the 2024 playoffs.

One of those injuries was the one of Justin Jefferson. The wide receiver was only able to play in 10 games, and there are strong rumors suggesting that his time with the Vikings might be over soon.

Justin Jefferson places one crucial condition to sign an extension with the Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are facing a huge problem. Justin Jefferson is entering his final year of contract, and all the team’s fans are wondering if the front office will offer him a contract extension or trade him.

The future appears uncertain for Jefferson. According to rumors, the Vikings could be interested in parting ways with him, but they would only consider a trade if it includes a first-round pick in exchange for the wideout.

However, there’s another option: offering him a contract extension. Jefferson has said multiple times that he’s comfortable in Minnesota, but now he has a crucial condition to consider before signing a new deal with the Vikings.

According to NFL Media, Jefferson will wait until the Vikings determine who will be the team’s quarterback in the future. The wide receiver desires an elite player throwing passes to him, as it would help him to showcase his skills.

During Jefferson’s tenure in Minnesota, Kirk Cousins has served as the starting quarterback. While Cousins is set to become a free agent, reports suggest that he’s willing to accept a pay cut to remain with the team, which could facilitate the extension of the wideout’s contract.

Which teams could be interested in trading for Justin Jefferson?

Justin Jefferson is undoubtedly one of the premier wide receivers in the NFL today. Despite his injury last year, he has consistently surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in each of his four seasons, and the Vikings are fully aware of his value.

According to rumors, if Minnesota is willing to trade Jefferson, they would only consider it for an early first-round pick. The Bears, Commanders, Patriots, and Cardinals hold the first four selections, and they all have an immediate need for a top wide receiver.