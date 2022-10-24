The NFL will review an incident where it would appear that two officials were caught on camera asking Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans for an autograph.

In an age where everything is documented on video or photos, it’s best to avoid any trouble. Two NFL officials will have to do some explaining as they were apparently caught on camera asking Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for an autograph following the Carolina Panthers 21-3 victory over the struggling Bucs.

The NFL CBA is very clear that no NFL referees “shall not… ask players, coaches or any other team personnel for autographs or memorabilia.” The incident in question was caught on film by reporter Sheena Quick and the officials in question have been identified as side judge Jeff Lamberth and line judge Tripp Sutter.

The video shows Lamberth was the one that called Evans for the signature, Sutter seemed to point to Evans where to sign, the player signed the paper or card and went about his way.

NFL refs appear to ask Mike Evans for an autograph

The NFL will review the matter as early as Monday, the two officials have not issued a statement or made a comment. Jeff Lamberth has been an official for 20 seasons, while Tripp Sutter is a four-year veteran ref.

As far as the game goes, Mike Evans caught nine passes for 96 yards on Sunday, the Buccaneers fell to 3-4 in the poor NFC South division while the Panthers are 2-5.