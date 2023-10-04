NFL: Only two quarterbacks have more passing yards than Kirk Cousins in 2023

Kirk Cousins arrived in the 2023 NFL season with the weight of the world on his shoulders. In the final year of his contract with the Minnesota Vikings, the veteran quarterback has to prove if he has what it takes to lead a team with serious aspirations at this stage of his career.

The 35-year-old has a 1-4 record in the playoffs, which casts a major shadow on his ability as a true franchise quarterback. Therefore, this year could be very telling for his future in the league.

The Vikings started the new season on the wrong foot, winning just one game after four weeks. But Cousins has been putting up great numbers on the stats sheet, as he boasts more passing yards than most signal-callers.

Kirk Cousins only has less passing yards than Tua and Stafford

With 1,214 passing yards to his name, Kirk Cousins is third in the NFL after four weeks. Only Tua Tagovailoa and Matthew Stafford have thrown for more yards than the Vikings star.

The Miami Dolphins sensation has so far racked up 1,306 yards, while the Los Angeles Rams signal-caller has recorded 1,229 passing yards. In addition, Cousins leads the league in passing touchdowns (11).

Who plays the Vikings in Week 5?

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings will take on Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 8 in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.