Patrick Mahomes, widely recognized as the league’s best quarterback, has led the Kansas City Chiefs to a near-flawless start to the season. With a 5-1 record following their Thursday night victory over the Denver Broncos, they have rebounded from a one-point loss to the Detroit Lions in week 1 with five victories.

However, their recent performances have raised some concerns, particularly as the offense appears less efficient than in previous years. Given that this side has been the Chiefs’ cornerstone since Mahomes took over as the starter for his second season in the league, these worries are very much warranted. The quarterback is performing well as he seeks to maximize the potential of his unreliable wide receiver corps.

When he targets Travis Kelce, the chains keep moving, but the same cannot be said for the rest of his receivers. Mahomes has also been somewhat erratic on certain throws, contributing to his less than stellar numbers. It’s worth noting that these comparisons are against his own exceptional standards rather than other quarterbacks, but it’s intriguing that he’s on pace for career-low statistics in passing yards, touchdowns, and interceptions per game.

Mahomes’ Projected Statistics

The trade sending Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins last season created a void in the wide receiver corps. While it wasn’t a problem last year, given that the Chiefs won the Super Bowl, it’s becoming evident that his connection with his pass catchers is off this season. The Chiefs also downgraded at both tackle positions, which further complicates matters.

As a result, Mahomes is being forced to rely on shorter passes, evident in his average of 265.5 yards per game. This number is on track to be his lowest in the category since 2021, when he averaged 284.6 yards per game. While he’s projected to finish with 4,513 yards, which wouldn’t be his lowest figure, he would surpass only his 2019 season when he played 14 games due to injury.

The touchdown statistics mirror this trend. Mahomes has thrown 11 passing touchdowns in six games, or 1.83 per game. If he completes the full season, he’s on pace for 31 touchdowns. However, he had a slightly better contribution even in his shortened 2019 season, averaging 1.85 passing touchdowns per game.

The most worrisome aspect might be the interception category, considering Mahomes is usually careful throwing the ball. He’s thrown five interceptions in six games, 0.83 per game. If he plays all 17 games, he’s on pace for 14 interceptions, exceeding his total of 13 in 2021 when he averaged 0.76 interceptions per game.

When Was Patrick Mahomes Drafted?

Patrick Mahomes was drafted by the Chiefs in 2017 with the 10th selection.