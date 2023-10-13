Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have won two Super Bowls in the last four years. As a consequence, the debate has started to determine if this is a new dynasty or not.

Of course, the big challenge for Andy Reid and his players is to win a second consecutive trophy to shut down any possible doubt. In the NFL, the last team to do it were the New England Patriots (2003 and 2004).

So far, the start of 2023 is promising with a 5-1 record. They’re currently the best team in the AFC and, if the season ended today, the Chiefs would have home-field advantage. Though it’s really soon to make any projection, Arrowhead Stadium is always a key factor.

After the after retirement of Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes seems destined to become his heir. Now, following another win against the Denver Broncos, the quarterback had a big warning for the NFL about what’s coming.

Patrick Mahomes sends another big warning to the NFL

In the start of Week 6, the Kansas City Chiefs got a 19-8 win over the Broncos. It was the 16th straight victory against Denver in one of the longest streaks in NFL history. Their dominance in the rivalry is just amazing.

However, the Chiefs’ performance on offense was far from perfect, especially in the red zone. In fact, Harrison Butker became the star of the game by making four field goals.

Patrick Mahomes took notice of that situation. “In this league, three points and seven points is just such a big difference. I think if we found a way to execute in the red zone and score those touchdowns, we’d come away feeling great.”

The big problem for the NFL is what will happen when the Chiefs find their rhythm in those situations. “Since we didn’t, we have a lot of room to improve, and so that’s just something that we’ve got to continue to work on. It’s just putting a full game together. Let’s put a full game together and see what we can do.”

What is the remaining schedule for the Kansas City Chiefs?

The next stretch for the Kansas City Chiefs could determine a lot in the 2023 season: Chargers, Broncos, Dolphins, Eagles and Raiders. Another three wins against their divisional rivals could give them a tremendous advantage in the AFC West.

Meanwhile, the showdown with Miami could end up defining which team will get home-field advantage in the playoffs. Then, a Super Bowl rematch with Philadelphia is the most expected game of the year. Between those two games they have the bye week.

Mahomes was pretty confident after the win against Denver regardless of the schedule. “Luckily for us, our defense is playing great so we can go through these growing pains and try to get better and better. The talent is there. You can see it in spurts.”