The Seattle Seahawks enter the 2023 NFL season led by Pete Carroll, hoping to reach the postseason again without Russell Wilson. This could be the second time in a row that the franchise shows that they don’t miss Wilson.

Carroll had a decent 2022 season with the Seahawks, as they went 9-8-0 and reached the postseason. However, they lost the Wild Card game against the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 23-41.

The good news for the Seahawks is that Geno Smith was named the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year last season. This means that he could play much better than he did last season, especially with an improved offensive and defensive line.

What happened to two of the Seahawks’ running backs?

According to Pete Carroll, two running backs did not practice on July 30, 2023, due to injuries. Kenneth Walker is dealing with a groin injury that will keep him out of action for a while. And Zach Charbonnet is out indefinitely with a shoulder injury.

Kenneth Walker was with the Seattle Seahawks last season but Zach Charbonnet, from UCLA, recently joined the team after he was selected during the 2023 NFL Draft.