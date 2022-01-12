Only 14 teams play in the postseason, and the rest of the teams must get ready for the upcoming 2022-23 season. It seems unfair that less than half of the teams in the NFL are able to play in the playoffs, but that's the way the rules are. Check here the teams that will miss the 2022 NFL Playoffs.

Anger and sadness is what fans feel when their NFL teams fail to make the playoffs, but fans shouldn't shed a tear when the blame is all on the players who don't try to play better and win more games. How is it possible that a professional wide receiver cannot catch a ball when they hit $ 2m in salary a year. Fire him because my team did not reach the playoffs because of his butter fingers, that is the disappointment felt by the fans of the 18 teams that won’t play in the 2022 Playoffs.

But things were not so bad for the teams that won’t play in the playoffs, there are winners with good records in the regular season. Jaylen Waddle was one of those good players who will not be in the 2022 Playoffs, but he broke a rookie record of 104 receptions with the Miami Dolphins.

Other teams, worst of the league, really deserve to miss the playoffs as they either played poorly throughout the regular season or were just doing off-field things that had nothing to do with football. The case of the Jaguars, the blonde college girl, and Urban Meyer was one of the worst episodes of the 2021-22 regular season and it good that the Jaguars didn’t make the playoffs, but that is sad for Trevor Lawrence, what a bad way to start his NFL career.

Which teams did not make it to the 2022 playoffs?

Simple question to answer, the first of the 18 teams that will not play in the 2022 Playoffs is the New Orleans Saints even though they won their last game in Week 18 that was not enough to play in the postseason. The list of 18 teams that will miss the playoffs are:

AFC teams that won’t play in the 2022 NFL Playoffs Tm W L T 1 Indianapolis Colts 9 8 0 2 Miami Dolphins 9 8 0 3 Los Angeles Chargers 9 8 0 4 Cleveland Browns 8 9 0 5 Baltimore Ravens 8 9 0 6 Denver Broncos 7 10 0 7 New York Jets 4 13 0 8 Houston Texans 4 13 0 9 Jacksonville Jaguars 3 14 0 NFC teams that won’t play in the 2022 NFL Playoffs Tm W L T 10 New Orleans Saints 9 8 0 11 Minnesota Vikings 8 9 0 12 Washington Football Team 7 10 0 13 Seattle Seahawks 7 10 0 14 Atlanta Falcons 7 10 0 15 Chicago Bears 6 11 0 16 Carolina Panthers 5 12 0 17 New York Giants 4 13 0 18 Detroit Lions 3 13 1

What were the worst team records of the 2021-22 NFL regular season?

The worst records of the 2021-22 NFL could be defined in several ways, but usually the most sought after are the worst win-loss records of the season. Teams that lost 10 or more games during the regular season are:

