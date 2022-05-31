One of the toughest divisions for the upcoming season that could define the next Super Bowl winner, but it will all depend on their offensive work during the regular season.

The American Football Conference West Division is made up of four NFL franchises, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Las Vegas Raiders, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos. But only two are considered heavy favorites to win the division, and one is considered a good team to play better in the 2022 season.

In 2021 the Chiefs won the division 12-5-0 overall, they didn't dominate the division from week one as the Chiefs and Mahomes struggled to win the first seven weeks of the season at 3-4.

The Raiders were the second best team in the division with 10-7-0 overall and the Chargers with 9-8-0, it was a tough battle between the Raiders and Chargers but in the end Herbert's inexperience took the team out of the playoff road.

NFL Predictions: Who can win the AFC West in 2022?

The odds are in favor of the Chiefs, they are big favorites and it is highly likely that they win the AFC West division, but the Chargers showed something special during the 2021 season. If the Chargers manage to fix their offensive and defensive lines issues then things could turn in their favor, but we have to wait the first 2-3 weeks of the season to check the situation.

The case of the Raiders is something else, they still have a quarterback with enough experience and the team is loaded with enough talent to win the division or at least fight for a wild card pass, but the Broncos are getting a lot of attention from the media and that's something that could play against the Raiders.

Prediction for the AFC West:

1. Kansas City Chiefs 11-13+ wins

2. Los Angeles Chargers 9-10+ wins

3. Las Vegas Raiders 8-10+ wins

4. Denver Broncos 5-8+ Wins.

