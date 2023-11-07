Bill Belichick’s continuity as head coach of the New England Patriots may come to an end soon. The six time Super Bowl champion is not having a great year, and reports suggest that he may not even finish the 2023 NFL season with the AFC East team.

Recent times have not been the best for the Patriots. Tom Brady’s departure in 2020 left a lot of problems to solve for Bill Belichick, but the experienced head coach has not figured out yet what to do without the legendary quarterback.

Since then, Belichick has a 27-32 record with the Patriots (updated to Week 9 of the 2023 season). Rumors have suggested that the team is really considering to move on from him, and it might be sooner than expected.

Report: Patriots could part ways with Bill Belichick after Week 10

The clock is ticking for Bill Belichick. After not being able to find a decent player to replace Tom Brady, the head coach has had a lot of problems in building a competitive roster, and these issues are starting to worry the team’s front office.

Bill Belichick, who will turn 72 in April, is determined to continue coaching with the goal of becoming the coach with the most wins in NFL history. However, it remains uncertain whether he will achieve this record with New England.

According to the Boston Globe, Robert Kraft, the team’s owner, may part ways with Bill Belichick if the Patriots lose to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10. This game is scheduled to take place in Germany this Sunday.

Many rumors are circulating about the Patriots these days, but this subject is arguably the most contentious. Belichick, a six-time Super Bowl winner and a living legend of the team, departing in such a manner is certainly not in line with fan expectations.

However, Patriots fans are aware that change may be on the horizon. If the team fails to secure three more wins this season, it could mark Belichick’s worst campaign as head coach, tainting his otherwise illustrious career with a dismal year.

Who would replace Bill Belichick as head coach of the Patriots?

If the Patriots decide to part ways with Bill Belichick after Week 10, the team’s front office would likely promote a member of his staff to serve as the interim head coach. The club would then finish the season under interim leadership and assess whether it is necessary to hire a new head coach for the upcoming campaign.

Among the team’s staff, Bill O’Brien stands out as the most experienced candidate to step into the head coach’s role. Serving as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, he has the advantage of a long-standing working relationship with Belichick, spanning over 16 years, making him a well-suited choice for the position.