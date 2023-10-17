Bill Belichick is considered as one of the greatest coaches the NFL has ever seen. However, the New England Patriots member is now getting dangerously close to a very painful all-time league record.

When Bill Belichick decided to join the New England Patriots, everything change for the franchise. The club was definitely not considered as a winner team, but the head coach was able to turn things around and give them six Super Bowls.

However, things have not been the same for Belichick since 2019. That year, Tom Brady decided to leave the team, leaving them without a solid quarterback to lead their offense.

Bil Belichick could break a painful all-time NFL record this same year

Achieving six Super Bowl victories is an extraordinary feat. Bill Belichick successfully transformed the New England Patriots from a perceived underachieving franchise into a highly successful organization, reshaping their entire image.

Nonetheless, there are fans who attribute much of Bill Belichick’s success to Tom Brady. After the legendary quarterback departed in 2019, the Patriots have had only one winning season, and it appears they are headed for their third losing campaign this year.

While there’s a belief that Bill Belichick may not retire until he becomes the coach with the most wins in NFL history, he might achieve another less desirable milestone this year.

Bill Belichick is only eight defeats away from losing 165 regular season games, which would tie the record by Jeff Fisher and Dan Reeves. The Patriots still have 11 games left this season, so he could break it this same year.

What is the NFL’s all-time record for the most games lost by a head coach?

The record for most career losses belongs to Tom Landry, who lost a total of 178 games, including playoffs. Bill Belichick won’t break that record this year, but if he decides to coach for one more season, he might break it in 2024.

Bill Belichick’s career without Tom Brady has been notably less successful. With the legendary quarterback, he had an all-time record of 219-64, whereas without him, his record stands at 80-93.