The Pittsburgh Steelers, a franchise renowned for its steely resolve, find themselves in unfamiliar territory midway through the 2023 season. With a 8-7 record, their grip on the AFC North crown seems tenuous, and playoff aspirations hang precariously in the balance. They are planning to add a new free agent LB that will boost their game.

Last week, in Week 16, was a relatively good one for Mike Tomlin as the Steelers won against the Cincinnati Bengals 34-11 to end a 3-week losing streak that had been plaguing them since Week 13.

Steelers’ electrifying rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett, sidelined with a knee injury, leaves a gaping hole in the offense, but they are moving forward with Trubisky although there are still doubts if he will be the starter in the remaining two games of the regular season.

Steelers’ new LB

According to JPAFootball (@jasrifootball), the Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly nearing a deal with free agent linebacker Jaylon Smith. Smith, who has played for the New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders this season, has been in the league since 2016.

The Steelers boast the seventh-best defensive line in the league, allowing an average of 19.4 points per game and a total of 291 points through 16 weeks.

Elandon Roberts leads the Steelers in tackles with 100, and has recorded around 10 quarterback hits. Veteran T.J. Watt remains a key playmaker with 17 sacks so far.

So, while the loss of Pickett undoubtedly stings, the Steelers are far from throwing in the towel. They are a team forged in the fires of adversity, and this latest challenge is just another obstacle to overcome.

Can the defensive line win games on their own?

While a dominant defensive line can certainly have a significant impact on a team’s success, they cannot consistently win games on their own. The primary objective of the offense is to score points, and even the best defense will eventually struggle if the offense fails to contribute.

When was the last time the Steelers played in a Super Bowl?

The Pittsburgh Steelers last played in a Super Bowl in February 2011 (Super Bowl XLV), facing the Green Bay Packers and ultimately losing 25-31. Their most recent Super Bowl win was in February 2009 (Super Bowl XLIII) against the Arizona Cardinals.