NFL reveals very important information about Josh Allen concussion with Buffalo Bills

The concussion suffered by Josh Allen with the Buffalo Bills has sparked massive controversy in the NFL.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills were supposed to be the biggest threat to dethrone Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC. However, two consecutive losses against the Ravens and the Texans brought a lot of uncertainty.

It’s important to remember that the Bills started with an impressive 3-0, but, many critics questioned the lack of strong rivals in the schedule. Now, they face a tough challenge within the division on Monday Night Football facing the New York Jets.

The big question during the last week has been the health of Josh Allen. After suffering a concussion at Houston, there’s a lot of controversy around the NFL protocol and how official determined he was ready to come back and play immediately.

Has Josh Allen ever had a concussion?

Josh Allen has suffered multiple concussions throughout his career. Nevertheless, last Sunday’s one made headlines because, during the fourth quarter, the quarterback’s reaction on camera to the hit was worrying.

A few minutes later, Allen told everyone he was ready and the examination inside the ‘blue tent’ was brief. After a lot of criticism, this is the official statement by the NFL and the NFLPA.

“The NFL and NFLPA have reviewed the reports from the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant and Booth Spotters and those reports confirm that the steps required by the concussion protocol were followed in the evaluation and clearance of Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen in last Sunday’s game.”

In a very important factor, the NFL and the NFLPA revealed that Allen didn’t lose consciousness after the hit even though his head impacted on the turf. That’s why the medical staff on the field and the independent consultants cleared him to play.

“The protocol has been jointly developed and is jointly administered by the NFL and NFLPA. Under that program the parties jointly identify, retain and train the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultants and Booth Spotters.”

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

