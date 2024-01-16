The Philadelphia Eagles were fresh off a trip to the Super Bowl. They began the NFL season with a 10-1 record — the best in the league — and had one of the most stacked rosters in the game, not to mention one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in history.

Needless to say, it was almost impossible to think that this team would crumble under pressure, let alone lose to a seemingly lesser team in the Wild Card round. Then again, their debacle was as notorious as their ascent.

The Eagles barely made the playoffs by losing five of their last six games, including some head-scratchers against the worst teams in the league. They let the NFC East Division title slip right through their fingers, as well as the second seed in the conference.

Add some controversial coaching-related decisions to the mix, and it seemed like Nick Sirianni would be coaching for his job in that game vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A game that, as you may know by now, his team lost.

NFL Rumors: Potential Eagles Replacements For Nick Sirianni

When asked about his job being in jeopardy, the Eagles coach didn’t want to buy into the narrative or make the headlines. Then again, this is a ruthless business, and we know winning teams aren’t usually patient or understanding. With that in mind, we’ll take a look at three potential replacements at the City of Brotherly Love.

3. Ben Johnson

The Eagles trusted a rookie and young coach to replace Doug Pederson, and it sure worked out at first, so they might as well do it again. Ben Johnson is going to be a sought-after commodity in the league after what he’s done this season with the Detroit Lions.

The 37-year-old has been the architect behind one of the league’s most efficient and balanced offenses, and he’s made a great impression among league executives. He’s strongly expected to be hired as an HC in this cycle, and he has plenty of pieces to work with in Philadelphia, arguably even more than in Detroit.

2. Mike Vrabel

Mike Vrabel should be at the top of every team’s shortlist. We’re talking about the ultimate overachiever and motivator, a guy who didn’t need much to turn an unimpressive team into a legitimate threat in the AFC despite never having a good quarterback.

The Tennessee Titans made a big mistake by letting him go. He’s a culture-changer and a well-respected voice in the locker room, not to mention a guy who’s proven to be a knowledgeable and savvy tactician. He’s going to win this locker room over and hold everybody accountable.

1. Jim Harbaugh

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has already interviewed for the Los Angeles Chargers job, but he’s going to have quite a busy schedule over the next couple of weeks. The Eagles should also be knocking on his door to try and convince him to get back to the league.

On paper, the Eagles’ roster is tailor-made for Harbaugh. He’s got the dual-threat QB, an elite offensive line that can help establish the run, two elite wide receivers, and a defense with a sky-high upside. There’s arguably no better place for him — or any other coach — to land right now.