Having signed a massive extension earlier this year, Aaron Rodgers confirmed he would run things back with the Packers for a few more seasons. Even so, the veteran signal-caller made an eye-opening comment about retirement.

Aaron Rodgers took his took his time before announcing he would return to the Packers for the 2022 NFL season, but he made the decision soon compared to last year, when he was subject of a months-long saga during the offseason.

At 38, the veteran quarterback is heading into his 18th season hoping to win another Super Bowl in Green Bay. Rodgers has been doing everything at his will to do so, but not even his MVP campaigns were enough to bring another Vince Lombardi trophy to Lambeau Field.

Fortunately, it seems that Rodgers still has plenty of time to continue trying, as his lucrative extension keeps him under contract until 2026. However, his recent comments will be an eye opener for those who expect him to play the rest of his deal.

Aaron Rodgers' eye-opening take on his own retirement

“I think about it all the time,” Rodgers said when asked about retirement, as quoted by ProFootballTalk. “When you commit, you’re 100 percent. But the older you get, the interests change, and the grind, I think, wears on you a little more...

"The football part is the easy part. That’s the joy. It’s the other stuff that wears on you and makes you think about life after football. Tommy obviously set the bar so high with playing so many years, but I can definitely see the end coming.”

If there's someone who understands what Rodgers is saying, that's Tom Brady. Both of them seem to age like fine wine, that's not the problem. Nobody knows when, but one day they will hang them up. In the meantime, we'll have to enjoy every single minute they're on the field while we can.