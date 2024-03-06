When the news broke that Russell Wilson will no longer play for the Denver Broncos, the first question everyone made was what his next destination will be. Many teams have emerged as possible landing spots, but we should already rule out one of them.

Due to all the rumors linking Wilson with a possible reunion with former Seattle Seahawks assistant Dave Canales, the Carolina Panthers head coach made it clear they’re moving forward with Bryce Young as their starting quarterback.

“This is not the situation for Russ,” Canales said on Up & Adams, via Pro Football Talk. “What I will say about him is taking that chance and that opportunity to go to Denver, I really admire him for that.”

Canales worked in Seattle in Wilson’s 10 seasons with the franchise, embracing different roles before becoming the quarterbacks coach in Russ’ last four years with the organization. That connection made Carolina look like a potential suitor for Wilson, but the Panthers plan to continue building around the 2023 first-overall pick. However, Canales had nothing but praise for the former Super Bowl champ.

“I really admire the courage it took to say ‘I’m gonna branch out from what I’m comfortable with,’” Canales added. “Certainly guys like me who was with him for all 10 years and the level of comfort that comes — I know exactly what he wants, he needs, what he’s gonna ask for, I can anticipate those things. He really gambled on himself to go and try to do something a different way to see what that can become. What it’s become, hey, the film’s out there but I really credit him for that.”

Wilson with multiple options but other QBs also on the market

Wilson has reportedly been given permission to speak to other teams, and even though the Panthers are off the table, there seem to be plenty of options for the 35-year-old out there.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been mentioned as a possible match, though the organization may give another chance to third-year QB Kenny Pickett. Teams that will be definitely looking for a signal-caller are the Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders, with the Minnesota Vikings among other franchises to watch in the coming weeks.

But Wilson won’t be the only big-name quarterback in the market, with Baker Mayfield and Justin Fields also expected to draw interest before training camp gets underway.