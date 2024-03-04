It’s time for a change in Mile High again. The Denver Broncos decided to release quarterback Russell Wilson ahead of the 2024 NFL season after only two years together, as things didn’t go according to plan.

The team gave up a lot to get the veteran quarterback from the Seattle Seahawks in 2022, but Wilson looked like a shell of himself in Denver. Not even Sean Payton’s arrival in 2023 could fix the offense, so the franchise simply gave up on Wilson before having to afford his salary for yet another year.

But while the Broncos no longer believe the 35-year-old is the right guy for the job, it’s safe to say a number of teams could see him as the answer to their offensive struggles. Let’s take a look at some of those clubs.

Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have emerged as a possible landing spot for Wilson as soon as the news broke. It make sense, since we’re talking about a franchise that comes from a terrible experience with Jimmy Garoppolo at QB1 in 2023.

The Raiders are starting an exciting era with Antonio Pierce as head coach, and while Aidan O’Connell made an impression last year, Wilson would still mean an upgrade (on paper). The opportunity to land a former Super Bowl champ for nothing could be too good for Las Vegas to pass on, but only time will tell us.

Falcons

While the Raiders may depend on Pierce’s commitment to O’Connell, the Atlanta Falcons are definitely searching for a quarterback this offseason. Newly hired head coach Raheem Morris has made that clear heading into 2024, so Wilson could be the perfect target for the team.

After 14 years with Matt Ryan at quarterback, Atlanta has struggled to find stability at the position. Marcus Mariota left a lot to be desired in 2022, but Desmond Ridder couldn’t win the job in 2023 either.

With the new head coach admitting poor quarterback play last season, the only thing that remains to be seen is who will be the new signal-caller in Atlanta. Wilson could be a great option to improve in the short term, so we’ll have to wait and see.

Steelers

Perhaps the team that has been linked the most with him this offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Russell Wilson could make a perfect match. Kenny Pickett still has many believers, but others claim it’s time to make a win-now move and the former Seahawks star could provide just that.

Of course, his recent stint with the Broncos is quite a stain in Wilson’s reputation, but it may not be enough to take away from everything he’s shown in Seattle. The Steelers may have an elite defense but need a spark in offense. A free agent with Wilson’s championship experience could be what the team has been looking for since Ben Roethlisberger retired.

Other options

But Wilson’s possibilities obviously don’t end here. The New England Patriots could be a team to watch, unless they decide to find their new quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft, where they hold the third overall pick.

The Minnesota Vikings could be interested in Wilson’s services as well, depending on what path Kirk Cousins takes this offseason. The Washington Commanders, New York Giants, and Tennessee Titans may be in the mix too.