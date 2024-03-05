Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season is still months away from us but the rumor mill is already in full swing. Baker Mayfield is one of the most interesting quarterbacks heading into the open market, which is why the New England Patriots are reportedly interested in his services.

It makes sense, since the Foxborough franchise has struggled at quarterback since Tom Brady left in 2020 and Mayfield did a great job replacing the 7x Super Bowl at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year. Besides, Mayfield knows newly-appointed Patriots’ offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt from his time with the Browns.

“Alex Van Pelt was the offensive coordinator in Cleveland with Mayfield in 2020 and 2021. Given those connections, it’s not surprising the Patriots would be interested in signing Mayfield, who will be a free agent after a Pro Bowl season in Tampa,” Graff wrote.

However, it looks like the interest is not mutual. According to the report, the former first-overall pick would prefer other teams before considering the Patriots. Those options might be to stay in Tampa, join the Minnesota Vikings or sign with the Atlanta Falcons.

“But it doesn’t appear that interest is mutual. Early indications are that Mayfield plans to consider other options — likely the Buccaneers, Vikings and Falcons — before the Patriots could become serious contenders for his services,” Graff wrote. “He could command more than $30 million per year, according to a league source. In short, despite the Patriots’ connections to Mayfield, New England is not expected to be at the top of his wish list.”

Patriots, Mayfield may not be the ideal match for each other this offseason

While Mayfield would be an interesting target for any team looking for a quarterback considering how great he played for the Bucs in 2023, the Patriots have another path to get a signal-caller for the long term.

With the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, New England can start from scratch with a young QB to try and leave behind its struggles with Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe in the last couple of years.

In that scenario, it would make more sense for the Patriots to sign a veteran quarterback who can mentor the rookie and even start the season before handing the baton to the newcomer.

Mayfield is seeking a lucrative contract after proving his worth last year, and the Bucs are expected to do whatever it takes to continue with him under center. Therefore, the most likely path for the Pats this offseason is drafting a first-round QB while signing an experienced QB to help him adjust to the NFL. But only time will tell us.