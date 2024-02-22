The New England Patriots are heading into the 2024 NFL season with plenty of changes at their coaching staff. But now, the biggest question is who will be under center in Week 1. Does Mac Jones have a future with the team?

Newly-appointed offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt addressed this topic on Wednesday, but he didn’t give a clear answer. Right now, all we know is that the Patriots are still considering whether to move forward with Jones as QB1 or not.

“Really right now, everything is on the table,” Van Pelt said Wednesday when asked if Jones could start in 2024, via NESN. “As we go through this process, we’re really, this last couple weeks, 10 days, have just dived into who we are, trying to evaluate our guys. A lot of people in this situation, on staffs that have been here, they’re doing free agency. We’re doing our guys as they are free agents. So we’re trying to understand who we have here as well as other players out there.“

Jones lost the starting job to Bailey Zappe midway through the 2023 season, in what turned out to be Bill Belichick‘s final year in Foxborough. Now that Jerod Mayo is taking over with new members on his staff, it’s uncertain whether Jones will get another chance.

“Really right now everything is on the table and we’re still working through that process. When that time comes, I’m sure it will be a collaborative effort and I’m sure we’ll make the right decisions,” Van Pelt said.

Patriots have a big decision to make

The Patriots have struggled since Tom Brady left in 2020, and even though Jones had a promising rookie year, his performances went downhill the next two seasons. Now he’s in a contract year, and what the team will do next with him is unclear.

New England has an interesting chance to rebuild as it holds the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Many expect the Pats to use it for another quarterback, as Jones took many steps back in 2022 and 2023.

The franchise finished bottom of the AFC East with a 4-13 record last year, missing the playoffs for the second straight campaign. With Brady gone, they only made the postseason once, during Jones’ rookie season.