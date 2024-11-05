At the 2024 trade deadline, the Los Angeles Chargers are gearing up for a blockbuster move to bolster Justin Herbert’s offense.

The 2024 NFL trade deadline is drawing to a close, with several teams aiming to strengthen their rosters. Now, the Los Angeles Chargers are preparing to make a move that could significantly bolster Justin Herbert‘s offense.

It’s that pivotal time in the season when teams make final adjustments to enhance their chances of contending. With the 2024 trade deadline here, many blockbuster moves are anticipated in the coming hours.

In the AFC West, the Chargers appear ready for action. According to rumors, head coach Jim Harbaugh is looking to bring in support for Justin Herbert, hoping to boost their second-half performance and secure a playoff spot.

Report: Chargers eye new wide receiver to aid Justin Herbert

The Chargers have had a solid 2024 season so far, sitting second in the AFC West with a 5-3 record and hoping to secure a playoff berth this year.

It looks likely that the Chiefs will clinch the AFC West again, but the Chargers remain in the playoff hunt, currently in sixth place and on track for a Wild Card spot.

With this in mind, Harbaugh aims to add weapons to the roster to solidify their playoff bid. For this reason, he wants to help Herbert by acquiring a new wide receiver before the trade deadline.

Mike Giardi of the Boston Sports Journal reports that the Chargers are interested in K.J. Osborn from the New England Patriots, who are expected to sell today, with Osborn being one of their top trade assets.

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 29: K.J. Osborn #2 of the New England Patriots walks to the field during the New England Patriots OTA Offseason Workout on May 29, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Following the departures of Mike Williams and Keenan Allen, Herbert’s wide receiver corps is limited. Osborn could provide needed depth and become a key asset for this offense.

What are K.J. Osborn’s stats in the NFL?

Osborn joined the NFL in 2020, selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round. Moving to New England this year, he’s felt the impact of the team’s struggles.

In five years, Osborn has recorded 165 receptions on 264 targets for 1,902 yards and 16 touchdowns. He was a key target for Kirk Cousins, so the Chargers believe he could revive his career with a top-tier QB like Herbert.

