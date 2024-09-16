With Isiah Pacheco set to miss a big part of the 2024 NFL season, the Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly considering to reunite Patrick Mahomes with a former teammate.

Patrick Mahomes lost another weapon early in the 2024 NFL season as Isiah Pacheco fractured his fibula during the Kansas City Chiefs‘ 26-25 win against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

And since the running back is expected to spend significant time on the sidelines, the Chiefs are reportedly targeting a familiar face to fill in his vacancy. That player is none other than Kareem Hunt.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the team is bringing in the veteran running back for a visit to Kansas City on Tuesday. This comes after the team got to know the extent of Pacheco’s injury.

Shortly before the Hunt news, NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported Pacheco will be out from six to eight weeks. That means Mahomes will be without his weapon for the running game for a while, but at least he could reunite with a former teammate.

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Kansas City Chiefs takes a hand off from Patrick Mahomes #15 in their own end zone during the second quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Arrowhead Stadium on October 7, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Mahomes and Hunt to reunite at Chiefs?

Mahomes and Hunt were part of the same draft class, with both being selected by the Chiefs in 2017. While the quarterback was the 10th overall pick, the running back came out 86th in the third round.

see also NFL: Bad news for Andy Reid, Chiefs as Patrick Mahomes loses another key weapon with big injury

The Texas Tech product wasn’t named starter until 2018, but Hunt did get plenty of playing time in his rookie season. In fact, he led the NFL in rushing yards and got named to the Pro Bowl in 2017. The Toledo product continued as the Chiefs’ primary running back in his second year but got released in November 2018 after a video of Hunt assaulting a woman came to surface.

A few months later, Hunt signed for the Cleveland Browns. After serving a suspension from the league, he got to suit up for his new team, where he played until last season.

During his time with the Chiefs, Hunt recorded 453 carries for 2,151 yards and 15 touchdowns in 27 starts. With the Browns, he started in 11 of his 64 appearances, producing 2,285 yards and 25 touchdowns in 577 carries.

