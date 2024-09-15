Steve Spagnuolo, a key assistant of Andy Reid on the Kansas City Chiefs, knows why the Kansas City Chiefs defense faced some early struggles at the beginning of the 2024 NFL season.

Andy Reid is surrounded by the right people in his quest for a historic three-peat with the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 NFL season. One of the most important persons still by his side at Arrowhead is longtime assistant Steve Spagnuolo.

The Chiefs defensive coordinator has done a fantastic job with the team since 2019, playing an instrumental role in their three Super Bowl wins in the last five years. That’s why Kansas City’s defensive struggles in the 2024 NFL season opener against the Baltimore Ravens took many by surprise.

Spagnuolo, however, understands the unit had to go through a lot in the debut. Apart from the high number of snaps during the game, Reid’s assistant cited the preseason injuries as a big factor that affected the Chiefs defense against Lamar Jackson and company.

“I mean, playing 80 plays is a lot of plays. Now, that’s partly our fault, right? We can get off the field on a couple of third downs, but I thought it got tough at the end of the game because of that,” Spagnuolo said Friday, via Chiefs Wire. “Those guys hadn’t played, so that’s a different kind of conditioning. It’s different than getting on a bike or running gasses and whatnot.”

Chris Jones, Justin Reid, and Nick Bolton managed to make it to the season opener just in time after dealing with injuries during preseason. It wasn’t the defensive performance many were expecting from the defending champs, but Spagnuolo knows the circumstances were quite challenging.

Spagnuolo knows Chiefs were a bit lucky against Ravens

The Chiefs managed to come up with a dramatic win to kick off the 2024 NFL season, with only a few inches denying Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely from giving his side the game-winning touchdown.

“I think if you ask those guys, they’d tell you that they were gutting it out at the end, and fortunately for us. I mean, listen, I know the foot and the inches the game is, and all that, but what I look at is, thank God,” Spagnuolo said about that play. “I mean, Nick (Bolton) could have been closer to that, but thank God he got there when he did to at least push him out enough that we got the black shoe on the white back in there.”