Video: Patrick Mahomes injures key Chiefs teammate as he accidentally tackles Rashee Rice

The Kansas City Chiefs may lose one of their top wide receivers after it was revealed that Rashee Rice was injured by his quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, during a chaotic play following an interception by the Chargers. Rice will not return to the game.

Patrick Mahomes threw a pass intended for Travis Kelce, but the ball was intercepted by Chargers CB Kristian Fulton. Realizing the interception, Mahomes sprinted to stop Fulton’s advance, diving to trip him up. Following closely behind, Rashee Rice knocked the ball out of Fulton’s hands to force a fumble, but in the process, collided with Mahomes’ helmet, injuring his knee.

Initially, Rice was listed as questionable to return, but after seeing the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver visibly distraught over the injury, it became clear he wouldn’t be back in the game. Tom Pelissero later confirmed that Rice was officially ruled out of the matchup against the Chargers.

During halftime of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, Andy Reid commented on Rashee Rice’s knee injury, suggesting that it could be something more serious than initially thought.

Rashee Rice in the 2024 NFL Season

So far in the 2024 NFL season, Rashee Rice has recorded 2 touchdowns on 24 receptions. Both touchdowns came in the Chiefs’ recent victories against the Atlanta Falcons (22-17) and the Cincinnati Bengals (26-25).

Rice has accumulated 288 receiving yards through three weeks, averaging 12 yards per game. It’s worth noting that Rice has been with the Chiefs since the 2023 season, starting 16 games last year.