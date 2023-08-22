Jonathan Taylor is still with the Indianapolis Colts, but he could play for any other NFL team in the upcoming 2023 season. However, it is unlikely that another team would be willing to pay him as much as the Colts are currently paying him.

According to multiple sources, the Colts want Taylor to test the market and see what other offers he can get. They believe that once he sees that no other team is willing to pay him as much as they are, he will be more likely to stay with them.

Taylor was recovering from an injury that required surgery. The Colts were patient with him and allowed him to miss the entire season while he recovered. He has since returned to training camp and is expected to be ready for the 2023 season.

What is the Florida-based team where Jonathan Taylor could play in 2023?

According to an investigation by Chris Kouffman, Taylor’s agent, Malki Kawa, is a fan of the Dolphins and may have a connection to head coach Mike McDaniel. This could increase the chances of Taylor signing with the Dolphins.

Less than two weeks ago, the Colts’ general manager, Chris Ballard, spoke about the team’s situation and said that they did not want to let Taylor go.