Sean Payton may have chosen not to coach this year, but it seems that he could return in 2023. According to a recent report, the former Saints head coach would be interested in three teams, including the Dolphins — unless the Miami job continues to be filled by then.

Sean Payton decided not to continue at the helm of the New Orleans Saints for the 2022 NFL season, but that hasn't prevented him from making headlines. Even after he walked away and the Dolphins hired Mike McDaniel, a report claimed Miami had a wild plan to bring Payton to South Beach.

The 58-year-old, however, is not coaching this year. But things could be different in 2023. Payton has been linked with a possible return for next season, with the Carolina Panthers reportedly interested in the idea.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Payton would have three other teams in his wish list. One of them would be the Dolphins, in case things don't go according to plan with McDaniel.

Report: Sean Payton would be interested in Dolphins, Cowboys, Chargers in 2023

The Dolphins made a big decision last year by parting ways with Brian Flores. Now they seem to be really sold on former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, hoping that things will go great. But if they don't, the Fins will reportedly have a chance to convince Payton next time.

"But the Dolphins will have at least a chance next spring if they make a coaching change and again pursue Payton, that close associate said," Jackson wrote. "The source - emphasizing that Payton would never lobby for a filled job - said Miami is among the teams that would interest him, and he knows that first-hand. But the associate said he could also see Dallas and the Chargers among other teams that would interest Payton should their jobs become open."

The report adds that, in case he decides to coach again, the things Payton would be looking for in his next destination are warm weather, a competitive roster, and authority to make decisions.

It would make perfect sense if Payton decides to come back after taking a year off, and the aforementioned teams could suddenly have openings if things don't go as planned this season. However, any team that wants to hire Payton would have to strike a deal with the Saints, who own his rights until 2024.