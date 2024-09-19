NFL Rumors: HC Dan Campbell makes drastic personal decision after issues with Lions fans

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell reportedly made a personal decision after an issue with fans following his team's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Detroit Lions‘ 20-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in NFL Week 2 struck a chord with fans, so much so that one attitude may have motivated a personal decision by coach Dan Campbell.

As informed by Nick Manes of Crain’s Detroit, Campbell has reportedly put his mansion up for sale after apparently having a security issue when a fan allegedly discovered his address and showed up near his home. The action would have occurred after the loss to the Bucs, a score for which the Lions head coach claimed responsibility.

Campbell is presumably looking for a more private place and is no longer living in his luxury home, which was built in 2013 and purchased by the Lions head coach in 2021 for $3.5 million. The property was previously owned by Hockey Hall of Famer Igor Larionov.

Campbell’s Lions made history last season by reaching the NFC Championship Game for the first time in 32 years, losing to the San Francisco 49ers but raising the bar for a franchise that had long been out of contention. A loss in the 2024 NFL, however, prompted the Detroit coach to make a decision for safety.

How much is Campbell’s house for sale?

The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom mansion is located in Oakland County and is pending sale with a list price of around $4.5 million. “There’s plenty of space, it’s on two acres, the house is beautiful. The thing is, people realized where we lived when we lost,” Campbell reportedly told journalist Nick Manes.

What’s next for Cambpell’s Detroit Lions?

Campbell’s Lions are looking to pick up their second win in the 2024 NFL and will look to do so when they take on the Arizona Cardinals next Sunday in the first of intense challenges for Detroit.

