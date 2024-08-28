Trending topics:
NFL

NFL Rumors: Jaguars help Trevor Lawrence with weapon rejected by Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs

The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly signing a player the Kansas City Chiefs didn't seem to consider good enough for Patrick Mahomes ahead of the 2024 NFL season.

Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars hugs Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs after a preseason game at EverBank Stadium on August 10, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.
© Courtney Culbreath/Getty ImagesTrevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars hugs Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs after a preseason game at EverBank Stadium on August 10, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

By Martín O’donnell

With the NFL teams making their roster cuts for the 2024 season Tuesday, plenty of moves followed on Wednesday. And the latest word on the street is the Jacksonville Jaguars are helping Trevor Lawrence with a weapon the Kansas City Chiefs decided not to have around Patrick Mahomes.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Jaguars are finalizing a deal to sign running back Louis Rees-Zammit, who was released by the Chiefs after spending training camp in Kansas City.

The former rugby star will therefore get another chance to prove his worth in the NFL after switching to football this summer. The Welsh got his first taste in the league with none other than the reigning champs, but in the end, the Chiefs didn’t look impressed enough to count on him as a possible weapon for Mahomes in 2024.

Rees-Zammit, however, will get to try his luck in the league with another exciting quarterback. Lawrence has yet to fulfill his potential in Jacksonville, with an offense that made strides in the last two seasons but has so far struggled to succeed.

The 23-year-old spent six seasons as a winger for rugby union side Gloucester in the English Premiership, where his impressive performances caught the eye of the Welsh national team.

Rees-Zammit made 32 caps with Wales, scoring 14 tries on the international stage. Though his rugby career looked promising with an early success in the 2021 Six Nations followed by a call-up to the British & Irish Lions and a Rugby World Cup participation in 2023, he decided to quit the sport in 2024 to pursue a career in the NFL.

Advertisement

After declaring for the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program in January, Rees-Zammit joined the Chiefs as a running back and worked on special teams during training camp.

* Developing story…

martín o’donnell
Martín O’donnell

Martin O'Donnell is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, with a Bachelor’s degree in Communications. Since joining Bolavip in February 2021, he has extensively covered soccer, NFL, and NBA, specializing in real-time coverage of major events such as the World Cup, UEFA Champions League finals, and the Super Bowl. Martin’s prior experience includes managing social media for the CONMEBOL Libertadores and Sudamericana in English and reporting on Brazilian football for Sambafoot. At Bolavip, he is known for his meticulous coverage during critical sports seasons—covering trades, playoffs, and finals—and for keeping a close eye on soccer icons Lionel Messi at Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. His attention to detail and ability to capture breaking news have made him a valuable asset to the team.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NBA News: NFL legend Deion Sanders strongly defends LeBron James' handling of Bronny
NBA

NBA News: NFL legend Deion Sanders strongly defends LeBron James' handling of Bronny

Drew Brees advises Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning to follow Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers' example
Sports

Drew Brees advises Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning to follow Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers' example

NFL News: CeeDee Lamb reveals final decision by Jerry Jones about the future of Dak Prescott with Dallas Cowboys
NFL

NFL News: CeeDee Lamb reveals final decision by Jerry Jones about the future of Dak Prescott with Dallas Cowboys

LeBron James strongly defends Josh Allen as NFL players vote Bills star as most overrated QB
NFL

LeBron James strongly defends Josh Allen as NFL players vote Bills star as most overrated QB

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo