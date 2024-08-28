The Kansas City Chiefs are helping Patrick Mahomes with an offensive weapon who played next to Joe Burrow on the Cincinnati Bengals and alongside Russell Wilson on the Denver Broncos.

Patrick Mahomes had to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to Super Bowl glory almost single-handedly last year, which is why the team wants to make sure to have a stronger offense for the 2024 NFL season. And they went after a former teammate of Joe Burrow and Russell Wilson to do so.

The Chiefs have already given Mahomes great news this offseason with the addition of interesting names to the unit, but they had time for yet another signing after the roster cuts.

Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Wednesday Kansas City is adding veteran running back Samaje Perine to its active roster. The 28-year-old, who turns 29 in September, was released by the Denver Broncos as part of the team’s roster cuts Tuesday.

Samaje Perine’s NFL history: From playing with Burrow, Wilson to teaming up with Mahomes

The Alabama native started his NFL career in 2017, when he was drafted 114th overall by Washington. After two seasons in the capital city, Perine bounced around the Cincinnati Bengals and the Miami Dolphins’ practice squads until he earned a spot on the Bengals in 2020.

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals hands off the ball to Samaje Perine #34 during the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

That earned him a two-year extension with the team in 2021, serving as backup to Joe Mixon in Burrow‘s offense. One of his highlights with the Bengals came in the 2022 AFC Championship Game, catching a 41-yard touchdown for a hard-fought win against Mahomes’ Chiefs.

Perine continued as Mixon’s backup the following year, running for 394 yards and two touchdowns while posting a career-high 287 receiving yards for four TDs. However, he ended up leaving Burrow and company to join Russell Wilson‘s offense in Mile High.

The seasoned running back joined the Broncos on a two-year deal in March 2023, and went on to produce 238 rushing yards for a touchdown along with 50 receptions for 455 receiving yards. Perine started in only one of his 17 appearances in a Broncos’ offense that struggled with Wilson, who lost the job in December.

Samaje Perine #25 of the Denver Broncos carries the ball for a touchdown in the first quarter of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Empower Field At Mile High on November 26, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

Chiefs add to offensive signings to help Mahomes

Perine is now expected to run from behind Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the Chiefs’ RB room. This will give the team more depth while providing Mahomes more options in offense.

Kansas City’s offensive moves this offseason also include the free agency addition of veteran wide receiver Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown, the first-round pick of rookie WR Xavier Worthy, and the return of seasoned wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster.