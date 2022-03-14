Star wide receiver Jarvis Landry is being linked to Super Bowl contenders after being released from the Cleveland Browns. Here, check out his possible landing spots in 2022.

The new league year has not even started but a number of teams are already shaping their rosters for the 2022 NFL season. From Aaron Rodgers staying with the Packers to Tom Brady coming back from retirement, there have been a lot of moves around the league lately.

Another big move was Amari Cooper's trade from the Dallas Cowboys to the Cleveland Browns, which may have prompted the eventual release of Jarvis Landry. The former Miami Dolphins WR had his days numbered in Cleveland and now is free to sign for another team.

The fifth-time Pro Bowler is undoubtedly an interesting alternative that many teams will try to explore in the free agency, and according to reports, there are Super Bowl contenders who intend to sign him.

Jarvis Landry reportedly in the radar of Super Bowl contenders

In the last two seasons, Landry may have suffered injuries that ultimately resulted in a decline in his play. However, things haven't been great for the Browns overall with Baker Mayfield at the helm. That's why teams with quarterbacks may see in him an interesting weapon.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills could make a move for Landry. While both already have powerful players at the position such as Tyreek Hill and Stefon Diggs, respectively, the addition of Landry would only boost their target options. Besides, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network understands that the Green Bay Packers could also be interested in the 29-year-old.

If he ends up at any of these teams, then Landry would emerge victorious after his departure from Cleveland. All three teams mentioned have what it takes to push for the championship and Landry could benefit a lot from their star quarterbacks.