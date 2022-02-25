Following rumors about a possible breakup, Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals are reportedly in the same page ahead of the 2022 NFL season. Team owner Michael Bidwill made clear they want to move forward with the quarterback.

The last few weeks have not been quiet in Arizona as the future of Kyler Murray looked up in the air. The Cardinals' brutal defeat to eventual champions LA Rams in the Wild-Card round sparked rumors of a possible breakup, which were fueled by the quarterback's behavior on social media.

Murray suddenly deleted all references to the Cardinals on his Twitter and Instagram accounts, which has inevitably raised speculation about his future. The team also played its part by doing the same later, although its statement about Murray indicated otherwise.

However, the former first overall pick cleared the air after a report suggested there was an 'odd vibe' between him and the organization. And now it seems like both parties are finally in good terms.

Report: Everything is fine between Kyler Murray and Cardinals

The outlook seems to be much better in Glendale after weeks of uncertainty about Murray's future. According to Jane Slater of NFL Network, "everything is copacetic" between the Cardinals and the quarterback.

Besides, as Murray has one season remaining of his rookie deal, she understands that they are already working to exercise his fifth-year option or agree to terms on a long-term deal. And the latest appearance of Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill on on Arizona Sports 98.7-FM indicates that Murray will stay in Arizona for longer.

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill addresses Kyler Murray's future in Arizona

"I spoke to him last night. We've had good conversations nonstop," Bidwill said, per Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. "I think there was a lot of interpretation around (the social media scrubbing) that's inconsistent with the conversations (we've had)... Put me in the corner of 'I love him' and I know he's going to get better."

As we've mentioned before, one situation the Cardinals must resolve is Murray's contract. The 2019 first overall pick is entering the final year of his rookie contract and he can either continue with a fifth-year option or by signing a long-term deal.

"The structure of it, the timing of it, it's a complicated process and it takes some time," Bidwill said regarding a potential contract extension. Even though it's something the Cardinals have yet to resolve, the owner knows he wants to see him behind center for a long time. "Kyler's a part of our long-term plan," he said.