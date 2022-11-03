Star wideout Odell Beckham Jr. is still recovering from an injury, but his free agent status makes him a coveted target around the NFL. In fact, the Rams are not his only former team interested in his services.

With the NFL trade deadline already in the rear-view mirror, teams that still want to add to their rosters will have to look in the open market. And if we talk about free agency, one of the most coveted players is without any doubt Odell Beckham Jr.

The star wide receiver is still without a team after suffering a torn ACL in the 2022 Super Bowl playing for the Los Angeles Rams. Though Beckham is not expected to return to the gridiron until mid December, his name has already been linked with several teams.

It's safe to say the 3x Pro Bowl wideout would already have a team if he was healthy, so now that his recovery date draws nearer, his suitors appear to be increasing. In fact, it looks like the New York Giants are interested in bringing Beckham back to the Big Apple.

NFL News: Giants GM admits talks with Odell Beckham Jr.'s agents

“We’re gonna do our due diligence all the time and he’s a guy that we’ve reached out to his representatives," Giants general manager Joe Schoen told the Tiki and Tierney on WFAN Sports Radio, via Sports Illustrated.

"We’re in contact with his representatives, where he is in his rehab, what he’s projected to be, whether it’s four weeks from now or five weeks in terms of his health, when he’s gonna be available again," Schoen continued.

“He tore that ACL in February, so his timeline—we gotta figure out what that is, when’s he gonna be 100% healthy, what he’s looking for financially. There’s a lot of stuff that goes into it. Anybody that’ll upgrade our roster, at any position, we’re gonna pursue those and he checks that box of a guy we’re gonna continue to stay in contact with.”

Beckham was drafted by the Giants with the 12th overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft. He spent five seasons in New York before being traded to the Browns. After being waived halfway through the 2021 NFL season amid problems with the front office and QB Baker Mayfield, Beckham joined the Rams as a free agent and helped them win the Super Bowl.

Though they started the season strongly (6-2), the Giants could have done even better if it weren't for their struggles in the passing game — they are 30th in the NFL in receiving yards (1,410). The Bills, Packers, and even the Rams were also mentioned as possible destinations for Beckham.