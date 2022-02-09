With his future up in the air and speculation rising left and right, Aaron Rodgers' teammate Aaron Jones shared his thoughts on the quarterback's situation with the Green Bay Packers.

The Green Bay Packers literally went full circle. They entered the past offseason without knowing whether Aaron Rodgers would be back or force a trade, and they're now in the very same situation. Once again, after another MVP-caliber campaign.

The legendary quarterback has been unclear about his future and has even hinted at retirement. He's coming off a controversy-plagued season and was often pointed out and mocked for his views on COVID-19.

But Rodgers was as sharp as ever when he was on the gridiron, and the Packers will only be a contender as long as he's behind center. That's why his teammate Aaron Jones wants and thinks he'll be back at Lambeau Field next season.

NFL News: Aaron Jones Thinks Aaron Rodgers Will Be Back With The Packers

"I've heard what everybody else has heard, what they're reading," the running back said on NFL Total Access Live. "But I think he'll be there, in my heart. Green Bay, I can't imagine him anywhere else, that's where he's been his whole career. I just can't picture him anywhere else. I think we had a lot of fun this year, I hope to have him back and I believe in my heart he'll be back."

Matt LaFleur Wants His Quarterback Back

Packers' HC Matt LaFleur joins Jones in that feeling. While he can't speak for Rodgers and all he says is wishful thinking at this point, he still wants number 12 to run it back and suit up again next season:

“I sat down and talked to Aaron today for quite some time. I think we’re all a little numb to the situation right now,” LaFleur told the media, as quoted by ProFootballTalk. “But we’re hopeful that he’ll be back next year, obviously. I mean, this guy has done so much for such a long period of time for this organization, for this city, for this team. And so, I want to be respectful of his process — whatever he needs to go through to make the best decision for himself. And certainly, we would love for him to be a Packer and be a Packer until the day he decides to retire.”

Truth be told, Rodgers' retirement just seems unlikely at this point. Barring a major surprise, chances are that he'll just pursue a fresh start somewhere else. But hey, we've seen crazier things happen.