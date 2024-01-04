The New England Patriots have been a mess this season, top to bottom. Bill Belichick should be the one to blame for that, as he’s been in charge of every single decision, both minor and major, to get the team to this point.

Nonetheless, even though he rarely put Mac Jones in a position to succeed, the third-year pro was also quite disappointing. One could make a case for Belichick breaking him mentally, and chances are that’s right, but he didn’t do much to help his case either.

Jones lost his confidence, and you could tell his teammates did as well. He had an outdated offensive scheme, a bad offensive line, no running game, and arguably the worst receiving corps in the league, but he also looked out of sorts.

Then again, we’re talking about a young player who did show signs of promise when he first entered the NFL. He could still have a future in this league away from Foxboro and way away from Belichick, who’s also likely to be fired after the mess he created.

NFL Rumors: Landing Spots For Mac Jones

But where could Jones take his career back from the ground? Where could he actually get a starting nod? And where would he thrive the most? Let’s break it down.

3. San Francisco 49ers

Reports point out that HC Kyle Shanahan was actually enamored with Jones’ game and wanted to get him for the San Francisco 49ers, but the ownership wanted to roll with Trey Lance, and we all know how that went down.

The Niners claim that they’re satisfied with Brock Purdy, and that might be the case. But if Purdy underperforms in the playoffs, they’ll have to consider all their options.

Sam Darnold might find a job somewhere else, and Jones could join the Niners as a backup to put some pressure on Purdy. He looks tailor-made for that offensive system.

2. New York Giants

The New York Giants should be very worried about their quarterback situation right now. Daniel Jones was one of the worst players in the league this season, and it wasn’t that close.

Both Tommy DeVito and Tyrod Taylor fared much better with the same supporting cast. On top of that, Jones will miss at least the first half of next season with an injury.

Jones should be an improvement over both DeVito and Taylor, all while giving them a cheaper option for their future. He’d be a low-risk/high-reward pickup for Brian Daboll.

1. Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders would’ve been a no-brainer destination for Mac Jones if they hadn’t fired Josh McDaniels, as he played his best football with him as his offensive coordinator.

Even so, the Raiders are still hurting at the QB position, as Aidan O’Connell hasn’t exactly been impressive, and we already know that Jimmy Garoppolo is most likely done in this league.

The Raiders first need to figure out whether Antonio Pierce is the right guy for their HC vacancy. Then, Jones could give them a stopgap while they take someone in the NFL Draft and develop him.