Jim Harbaugh‘s NFL tenure didn’t end on a high note, but he was a beloved and respected coach in the league. He did lead the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl berth, although the team wasn’t able to get the job done.

Harbaugh didn’t get off to the best start at Ann Arbor, struggling to beat Ohio State for years. But now that he’s taken Michigan back to the mountaintop, it’s also, ironically, the best time to leave his Alma Mater.

With two suspensions under his belt and potentially looking at another one next season, there’s no reason to put his reputation in jeopardy any longer. Also, he just led the team to a National Champioship, and there’s no way to go any higher now.

NFL Rumors: Potential Landing Spots For Jim Harbaugh

So, with multiple job openings in the pros and a lot of well-documented interest in his services, it’s only natural to think that Harbaugh will go back to the place he should’ve never left. With that in mind, let’s take a look at his three likeliest destinations.

3. Las Vegas Raiders

Interim HC Antonio Pierce has done a solid job with the Las Vegas Raiders, and word around the league is that he has plenty of internal support to keep the job on a full-time basis.

Nonetheless, Mark Davis is also reportedly keeping tabs on Harbaugh’s availability and decision, as he would love to have someone with experience leading the way. They’ve messed up way too many times, and they cannot afford another mistake.

2. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots still need to figure out what to do with Bill Belichick. Firing him should be out of the question, as it would be a terrible look. Then again, he might not want to get traded, as his next team would have to give up draft picks to get him.

Whatever the case, Belichick won’t be in Foxboro next season. Harbaugh comes with experience and a winning mindset to finally turn this culture around and get back to their winning ways.

1. Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders finally parted ways with Ron Rivera, which is far from a surprise, all things considered. He failed to establish his defensive expertise there and the team never actually competed with the rest of the NFC East Division.

And with the new ownership group, led by Josh Harris and Magic Johnson, looking to make a big splash, it wouldn’t be shocking to see them pursuing the biggest name in the coaching carousel right now.