The Tennessee Titans saw their Super Bowl window close right before their eyes. It happens in the NFL; it’s not enough to have just one superstar on your team, especially when you don’t have a legitimate franchise-caliber quarterback.

But despite their struggles with Ryan Tannehill and their lack of playmakers on offense, Mike Vrabel’s tenure at the Music City should be considered successful. He made them perennial contenders in their division and turned them into a pesky and physical team no one wanted to face.

Under Vrabel, the Titans were a tough opponent to get past. He built a strong defense and a remarkable running attack, and you can tell he took a couple of pages from Bill Belichick’s book to make bold and savvy decisions every now and then.

Then again, as it usually happens in this business, all good things eventually come to an end, and this won’t be the exception to that rule. The team has cut ties with Vrabel after six seasons, and he’s now free to sign with any other franchise.

NFL Rumors: Potential Teams For Mike Vrabel

Unsurprisingly, it didn’t take long before Vrabel’s name immediately climbed its way up multiple teams’ shortlists. He’s a good coach and a rising star in that regard in the league, and he shouldn’t be out of a job. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the three most logical destinations for him.

3. Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have an elite running back in Bijan Robinson, and we already saw what Vrabel was able to do with Derrick Henry in Tennessee. They’re also not set at the QB position, but they’re in a prime position to make a trade in the offseason and solve that.

Atlanta seems like a natural fit for Vrabel, personnel and football-wise. They also play in the weakest division in the league, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see them turning into contenders overnight with the proper coaching after three years of Arthur Smith.

2. Washington Commanders

It was just a matter of time before the Washington Commanders showed Ron Rivera the door. His tenure in Maryland was a major disappointment, as the team couldn’t even keep up with the rest of its division despite boasting plenty of talent on both sides of the field.

The Commanders will now have a plethora of draft assets and money to spend, and the new ownership wants to make a statement right away. This team could be the most improved of the offseason, but they will also need a savvy coach leading the way.

1. New England Patriots

Mike Vrabel has always been tied to the New England Patriots. He was a member of the organization for eight seasons, becoming a fan favorite for his play on both sides of the field. Also, he’s one of the youngest branches of Bill Belichick’s coaching tree.

All signs point toward the Patriots parting ways with their lifelong coach. And while Jerrod Mayo was rumored to be Belichick’s heir apparent, that was before Vrabel became available. The return of the prodigal son could now be imminent in Foxboro.