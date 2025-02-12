Trending topics:
During Super Bowl LIX, several Philadelphia Eagles fans booed Taylor Swift when she appeared on the screens at Caesars Superdome, and Saquon Barkley has now addressed the situation.

By Fernando Franco Puga

Saquon Barkley, running back for the Philadelphia Eagles
© Emilee Chinn/Getty ImagesSaquon Barkley, running back for the Philadelphia Eagles

Taylor Swift has brought massive attention to the NFL, but not everyone is thrilled about it. Now, Saquon Barkley has spoken out about Eagles fans booing her during Super Bowl LIX.

A few years ago, Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs’ star tight end, made his feelings for Taylor Swift clear. He wanted to date the singer—and eventually, he made it happen.

Kelce and Swift are now one of the most high-profile couples in the world. However, many football fans aren’t happy with the spotlight she’s been getting from the NFL, and they made their feelings known during the 2025 Super Bowl.

Saquon Barkley reacts to Eagles fans booing Taylor Swift at Super Bowl LIX

Individually, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were already global superstars. But when their worlds collided, their relationship became a massive cultural phenomenon.

While some football fans have embraced Swift’s presence, it’s clear that her devoted fanbase—the Swifties—have been the ones diving deeper into the NFL since she started dating Kelce.

As the Swifties’ interest in football grows, some traditional fans believe it’s only because of her relationship with the Chiefs’ tight end. This has led to backlash, with many non-Chiefs fans resenting the league’s focus on Swift.

During Super Bowl LIX, Taylor Swift was in the stands at Caesars Superdome, supporting her boyfriend. When she briefly appeared on the stadium’s big screens, a wave of boos erupted from non-Chiefs fans.

Taylor Swift in 2024

Taylor Swift at a Kansas City Chiefs game in 2024.

The singer appeared caught off guard by the reaction. Now, Saquon Barkley has addressed the situation, and the Eagles’ running back isn’t happy with the hostility she’s facing from football fans.

“I remember that they showed her on the jumbotron and she got booed,” Barkley said in an interview with Howard Stern.I don’t get it. I don’t get why she was getting hate there. She’s there supporting her significant other and she’s made the game bigger. We’re all about, in football, we’re all about how can we expand the game and make it more internationally and we’re traveling to Brazil and we’re traveling to Mexico, and apparently we’re traveling to Australia soon, so we’re trying to expand the game and her being a part of it’s only helping that, so I don’t get the slack that she’s getting.”

How did Travis Kelce react to fans booing Taylor Swift?

Travis Kelce’s Super Bowl LIX performance fell short of expectations. Many anticipated a standout game from the tight end, but he struggled—and off-the-field distractions may have played a role.

According to The Daily Mail, Kelce felt “helpless” and deeply upset when fans booed Swift. The report suggests the incident affected his mindset heading into the game, potentially impacting his performance on the field.

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga

