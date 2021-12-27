Things haven't gone according to plan for Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks in the 2021 NFL regular season. With two years left on his contract, Wilson will reportedly not sign an extension with Seattle.

For the first time since Russell Wilson was drafted, the Seattle Seahawks will finish with a losing record. The 2021 NFL season is practically over for them and, with no playoffs in sight, big changes could come.

This year will be only the second time Wilson and the Seahawks fail to make it into the National Football League postseason but it looks like it could have a significant impact anyway.

In 2022, Wilson will be entering the final two years of his contract, which includes a no-trade clause. According to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, his stay in Seattle wouldn't go beyond that date, and a trade shouldn't be ruled out.

NFL Rumors: Russell Wilson wouldn't sign another contract with Seahawks

La Canfora reports there's "there is little to no chance" of Russell Wilson signing an extension with the Seahawks. At 33 years of age, he's not getting any younger and his future in Seattle began to be questioned this year.

"The prospect of a blockbuster trade remains very real, given the issues between the sides and sources said there could also be significant changes coming to the Seattle organization as well, with the team at a crossroads. Sources said ownership has not been pleased with the results of the past few seasons," La Canfora added.

Wilson has already been linked to several teams in the league, with reports even claiming he would consider waiving his no-trade clause for the Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints, or New York Giants.

Russell Wilson shows his frustration with the Seahawks' difficult season

The year is lost for the Seahawks as they dropped to 5-10 with their latest defeat to the Chicago Bears in a game that Seattle could have put away before the visitors shockingly turned things around.

“I think that’s the biggest and the toughest part about this season," Wilson said, per Gregg Bell of The News Tribune. "I think about all the great seasons, all the great moments we’ve had. A lot of times it’s — this season in particular it feels like we have the lead or whatever it may be, and we can finish better.

“We have to be able to finish better in my opinion on offense. We can execute better. We can do little things better... This year has been tough to be where we are right now knowing that everybody has put so much energy and so much time into it and to know that we haven’t been able to be where we want to be. It’s definitely disappointing.”

It will certainly be a year to forget for the Seahawks but especially for Wilson, who besides missing a number of games due to a finger injury, has failed to perform at his best. Whether that will mean a sad ending to his amazing journey in Seattle remains to be seen.