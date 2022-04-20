Even though they'll miss having him around, losing Tyreek Hill gives the Kansas City Chiefs' offense something it lacked before, per Patrick Mahomes.

The Kansas City Chiefs made one of the biggest moves in the NFL offseason, letting Tyreek Hill go in a trade to the Miami Dolphins. Hill wanted a contract extension they couldn't provide due to salary cap purposes.

Needless to say, losing their no.1 weapon in the passing game is going to take a toll on their offense. But they sure did a nice job of bringing in talent by signing JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

So, even though they'll miss one of the best wideouts in the league, Patrick Mahomes still thinks that having players who are bigger and taller than him could give their offense a newfound advantage.

NFL Rumors: Losing Tyreek Hill Gives Chiefs' Offense More Size

“The biggest thing you see actually from throwing to all these guys really is we have a lot of size in that receiving room that we haven’t necessarily had in the past,” Mahomes said, per Adam Teicher of ESPN.com.

“We’ve done it different ways with speed and beating guys deep," Mahomes added. "Having that size, I think, will be different. I’m excited for it, and I think it will be something that will be useful for us during the season. Having this good of a receiving room [with] everybody that can go out there and make plays, it will be great competition and help us in the long run.”

Mahomes Is Intrigued By How Other Teams Will Prepare For Them

Mahomes also thinks that defenses will have a tougher time figuring out where the football will go in every single play. With more players to spread out the field, they'll have to make adjustments on the fly:

"I'm very interested to see how defenses are going to play us in general," the QB said. "A lot of that shells stuff was because of the speed we had on the outside. This year we have that speed still because of Valdes-Scantling and Mecole, but we also have bigger guys that can catch it over the middle with [6-5 tight end Travis Kelce], obviously, and JuJu and all these guys. We kind of have a nice mixture of speed and size, which I think will force defenses to not only play those deep coverages but also come up and play some man, too."

At the end of the day, Mahomes will have more pressure on his shoulders now than ever. But if someone can make the most of the weapons at his disposal; that's him, Andy Reid, and Eric Bieniemy.