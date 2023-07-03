The Cincinnati Bengals went from being one of the worst teams in the National Football League to perennial Super Bowl contenders. Needless to say, a lot of that had to do with Joe Burrow.

The team has done an outstanding job of surrounding their star quarterback with the supporting cast he needs to thrive. But he’s also elevated his ceiling since he entered the league.

That’s why there’s absolutely no doubt about the fact that the Bengals will sign him to a massive contract extension. However, he might be waiting until Justin Herbert ink his deal with the Los Angeles Chargers first.

Joe Burrow Could Be Waiting For Justin Herbert

In his latest column, NFL insider Mike Florio points out that the word around the league is that Burrow wants to see how much Herbert gets, adding that it doesn’t make any sense:

“Burrow and Herbert occupy different planes,” wrote Florio. “Herbert is irrelevant to Burrow. The only reason for Burrow to wait would be to see whether Herbert gets more than expected, which would raise the floor considerably for Burrow.”

“If Burrow goes first, it’s hard to imagine Herbert getting as much or more,” Florio added. “Frankly, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if the Chargers wait a year to do Herbert’s deal. He doesn’t seem to be wired to whine about it, and the Chargers could be inclined to take advantage of one more relatively low-cost year under Herbert’s rookie deal before paying him. Especially if Herbert isn’t inclined to complain.”

Truth be told, as good as Herbert is, Burrow is just on a tier of his own when it comes to young QBs. So, it’s only a matter of time before he gets his new market-setting deal.