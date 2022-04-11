The Miami Dolphins and Tom Brady had put together the perfect plan. Then, an unexpected roadblock forced them to pull the brakes on it. Find out what happened.

The cat's out of the hat. We already know that the Miami Dolphins were close to acquiring both Sean Payton and Tom Brady at the start of the offseason. Brady retired and came back, Payton retired for good, and the Dolphins got none.

But, contrary to what most people may think, the plan didn't fail because of Miami's lack of ability to get it done. There was reportedly serious interest from both parties involved, yet the timing wasn't exactly right.

Brady and Dolphins' Stephen Ross wanted to get it done to get back at the New England Patriots after so many years. However, Brian Flores' lawsuit forced the team to pull the brakes and the rest is history.

Tom Brady Wanted To Join The Dolphins To 'Stick It To The Patriots'

“Ross badly wanted Brady — in part to bring sizzle to the Dolphins, in part to stick it to the Patriots,” Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reported. “For Brady, it was an opportunity to get into the business side of the NFL, with the goal of one day fronting his own ownership group.”

Brady would've become a 'high-level' executive with the Dolphins, similar to Derek Jeter's role with the Marlins. However, he'd also be able to nix his contract with the Bucs and play in Miami. Then, they would've pulled off a trade with the Saints for Sean Payton's coaching rights.

Brian Flores May Have Blocked That Move On Purpose

Conspiracy theorists around the league affirm that it wasn't a coincidence that Flores filed his lawsuit on the very same day that Brady announced his retirement. While his situation with the New York Giants was what triggered it, he was more about getting back at the Dolphins:

(Transcript via Mike Florio)

"The Flores lawsuit, filed the same day Brady announced his retirement, stopped that from happening. All of it. No Payton. No Brady, at least not in 2022.

It would be interesting to know whether Flores timed his filing to blow up the Brady-Miami boondoggle. (...) Maybe Flores sued when he did to stick it to Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, keeping him from getting the outcome he coveted. (The Patriots also benefited from this move, since it kept Brady out of the division. When he became a free agent in 2020, some with the Patriots were convinced he’d end up in Miami.)"

Whatever is the case, Brady won't be joining the AFC East in 2022. He'll be a free agent in 2023 and has a no-tag clause in his contract, so maybe his plan will have to wait another year, assuming he wants to keep playing.