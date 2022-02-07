With his future at Green Bay Packers up in the air, Aaron Rodgers has already been linked to a number of teams in the NFL. The Tennessee Titans, who fell short in their quest for a Super Bowl appearance, are one of them.

Following a months-long saga last year, Aaron Rodgers managed to turn his situation around and led Green Bay to a fantastic regular season in 2021. However, the Packers' early elimination from the playoffs has somehow brought the old questions back.

The unexpected loss to the San Francisco 49ers seems to have changed the outlook at Lambeau Field. Rodgers is not getting any younger and he will probably not have many more opportunities to make a run to the Super Bowl, which is why many expect he might consider a move away from Green Bay.

A number of teams will look for a quarterback this offseason and Rodgers would definitely be one of the best names on the market if he decides to leave. He's already been linked to the Cleveland Broncos and Tennessee Titans, for instance.

The Titans' stance on Ryan Tannehill amid Aaron Rodgers rumors

Last week, Jared Stillman of ESPN reported that Rodgers would be open to joining the Titans, while his current teammates do not expect him to return to Green Bay. However, the interest would not be mutual.

According to Turron Davenport, also of ESPN, Tennessee is fully committed to Ryan Tannehill and is not planning to land Aaron Rodgers. Titans GM Jon Robinson and coach Mike Vrabel have already expressed their confidence on Tannehill in the past, but the general manager reiterated his stance a few days ago.

“Ryan’s a pro,” Robinson told Ben Arthur of the Tennessean . “He knows how much he means to us. Traded for that guy. Gave him an opportunity to start. New contract. I think it’s pretty apparent where he stands with us. He’s our quarterback. I don’t know how many more times I gotta say it.”

The former Miami Dolphins quarterback earned the organization's trust from his very first season in 2019 when he led the Titans to the AFC Championship game, and renewed that confidence the following year despite the team's loss to the Ravens in the Wild Card round. Over those two seasons, he threw for 55 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Tannehill's productivity may have decreased in 2021 (21 touchdown passes, 14 interceptions) and threw 3 INTs against the Bengals in the divisional round, but the Titans look convinced to stick with him anyway. And not even Aaron Rodgers would change that.