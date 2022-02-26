With all the speculation about an alleged rift between Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals, it seems like both parties are now ready to work together.

Following a disappointing end to a promising season, Kyler Murray put the NFL on notice with a rather interesting move on social media. He scrubbed all mention and photos of the Arizona Cardinals from his profile, fueling speculation left and right.

Some reports emerged claiming that Murray was livid at the organization. He felt humiliated by another playoff loss and was immature and pointing the finger at the coaching staff and his teammates.

The Cardinals were quick to dismiss that story by releasing a statement to show they're 100% committed to Murray as their QB of the future. And now, it seems like both parties are looking forward to working together next season.

NFL News: Cardinals And Murray Are On The Same Page

(Transcript via NFL.com)

"Following Instagram cleanses and reports of immaturity, quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals are on the same page and the goal in Glendale is moving forward, NFL Network's Jane Slater reported Thursday.

Slater, who reported "everything is copacetic" between the club and its franchise QB, added her understanding is the parties are now working to exercise the former No. 1 overall pick's fifth-year option or agree to terms on a long-term deal. Murray has one season remaining on his rookie contract."

Cardinals Shut Down The Rumors With A Statement

Murray took to social media to try and set the record straight amid these reports. He claimed that he's way above 'all that nonsense' and that those who've been in the trenches with him know what he's about.

"Nothing has changed regarding our opinion and high regard for Kyler Murray," the Cardinals' statement read. "We as a team and Kyler individually have improved each year he's been in the league. We are excited to continue that improvement in 2022 and are excited that Kyler Murray is the quarterback leading us."

Normally, there's always some truth to these rumors and Murray's decision to scrub the Cardinals from his social media pages was odd, to say the least. But fortunately, it seems like there's not too much to read into.