It is not uncommon for a former NFL player to see his son make his debut with a franchise, but it is rare to see the son of a Super Bowl champion play in the league. It is even rarer to see the son of a former champion win a ring, but it has happened a few times.

Among the proud parents who have seen their children in the NFL include Don Hasselbeck, who saw his two sons Tim and Matt Hasselbeck make their debuts. Four-time Super Bowl champion Ronnie Lott also watched his son make his league debut and win a ring.

On the other hand, some former champions had children who played other sports or were simply never interested in the NFL. Other children felt the pressure to be like their parents, even though their parents expressed that they did not want their children to play football.

Who is the Super Bowl champion who saw his son debut with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

According to Mail Sport, former NFL player and Super Bowl champion Kurt Warner saw his son Kade Warner make his debut in a preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Buccaneers lost 17-27. Kade is a wide receiver, and his father was a quarterback.

Kurt Warner’s first time playing in the NFL was in 1994 as part of the Green Bay Packers’ practice squad. He did not formally join an NFL team until 1998. Prior to that, he played for the Iowa Barnstormers and Amsterdam Admirals. He won Super Bowl XXXIV playing for the St. Louis Rams in 2000.