Buckeyes HC Ryan Day sends strong warning to Notre Dame ahead of National Championship Game

After the big win against the Texas Longhorns at AT&T Stadium, the Ohio State Buckeyes are just one step away from reaching the National Championship Game, the main goal of this season. To crown a great year, they must defeat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Ryan Day knows that despite all the challenges throughout the season, they can do it.

Without a doubt, this stage of the season’s playoffs highlights the tension that teams live with and how difficult it is to reach the final game with a chance to win the championship. The Buckeyes want to prove that all their efforts so far have not been in vain, and they will go all in against their rival.

“Without going through those things, we wouldn’t have come through like we did in the fourth quarter,” Day said, per Chris Vannini. “I couldn’t be prouder, but we’ve got to finish this thing, and they know it.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ohio State finished the regular season with only two losses, but these took a deep emotional toll on the team. The first was a very close defeat to the Oregon Ducks, while the other was none other than against the Michigan Wolverines, in the final game before the playoffs.

Jack Sawyer #33 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates during the trophy ceremony after beating the Texas Longhorns 28-14 to win the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on January 10, 2025 in Arlington, Texas.

Advertisement

Sawyer reflected on his affection for Ryan Day

Ryan Day has been one of the main architects of the Buckeyes’ great season. Not only in terms of coaching, where he’s had to make important decisions, but also in the emotional impact he has had on his players.

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Buckeyes QB Will Howard makes bold revelation about Jack Sawyer's key play

Jack Sawyer was a key factor in the victory over Texas, after making an impressive play by sacking Quinn Ewers and then scoring a touchdown for his team. After the game, he spoke with the press and made it clear what the head coach means to him and his teammates.

Advertisement

“I love that guy so much. He means so much to us on a daily basis. The things he’ll do for you, he goes to bat for all of us,” Sawyer said of Day. “He always has our backs and I just feel so happy for him and his family that we got this win. And now we’re headed to the national championship. I love the state. I love Columbus, Ohio. I love these people. I love this damn team so much.”

Notre Dame in the sights of the Buckeyes

The College Football season will have its final chapter next Monday, January 20th. The venue will be the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, home of the Falcons. There, the Ohio State Buckeyes, led by Will Howard, will face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, led by Riley Leonard.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Each team, with its flaws and virtues, will have time to prepare the best possible way for this crucial game, which will determine the new NCAAF champion.