The Cotton Bowl did not disappoint. Neither did Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns, at least in terms of the thrilling finish to the game. When Sarkisian’s team had a chance to tie it up at the end, Jack Sawyer showed no mercy to Quinn Ewers, securing his team’s spot in the NCAAF final. Will Howard had another stellar performance and confessed he wasn’t surprised by his teammate’s play.

Ryan Day‘s team is now headed to the National Championship Game, where they will face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to determine who will be crowned champion in College Football. Howard, one of the standout players of the game, spoke with the press after the victory was sealed and made a surprising revelation about the final play.

“I’m not surprised, by any means. That guy has been playing possessed the last month,” the talented quarterback stated. “I had my face in my towel when the ball was snapped, and I looked up and I saw him just strip, take the ball and go. I was like, oh my God.”

Sawyer had been a roommate with Ewers during the quarterback’s time at Ohio State, before his move to Longhorns. Their friendship was set aside once the game started, and that’s how the talented defensive end expressed it.

Will Howard #18 and Jack Sawyer #33 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrate during the trophy ceremony after beating the Texas Longhorns 28-14 to win the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on January 10, 2025 in Arlington, Texas.

“I blacked out there for a second,” Sawyer said to the press. “I felt like I was in quicksand. I just was glad that I got a block from the guys running behind me and God blessed me with the ability to make a big-time play.”

Sawyer makes it clear what the head coach means to the team

Although the Buckeyes have immense talent on the field, it is Ryan Day who takes the reins and ensures everything runs smoothly as planned. Jack Sawyer is well aware of the coach’s influence on the team, and that is proven game after game.

“I love that guy so much. He means so much to us on a daily basis. The things he’ll do for you, he goes to bat for all of us,” Sawyer said of Day. “He always has our backs and I just feel so happy for him and his family that we got this win. And now we’re headed to the national championship.

“I love the state. I love Columbus, Ohio. I love these people. I love this damn team so much.”

Ryan Day’s emotional message

The Buckeyes had to navigate a tough season, with ups and downs not only in terms of performance but also emotionally. Reaching this stage of the tournament is a great achievement, but the coach knows his team has everything it takes to be crowned champions.

“I believe that the resilience that we’ve had to show throughout the entire season and through some of these guys’ careers has led us to this opportunity to win this game and go play for a national championship,” coach Ryan Day said. “We talked before the game about how you leave a legacy is to become your own legend. There’s some guys on this team today that, I believe, will become legends in Ohio State history.”

When is the National Championship Game played?

Only nine days separate the Ohio State Buckeyes from the much-anticipated championship final. Will Howard‘s team will travel next Monday, January 20th, to Atlanta, Georgia, to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the impressive Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

It is worth noting that Marcus Freeman’s team comes off a victory over none other than the Penn State Nittany Lions, and they too will be chasing the National Championship Game, aiming to crown the season with a title.