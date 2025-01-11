NFL News: Jordan Love's Packers may lose key staff member to Titans' GM interest

The Tennessee Titans are looking to move on from a forgettable 2024 NFL season in which they finished last in the league with a 3-14 record. The poor performance led to an inevitable rebuild, and now the team is looking for a new general manager. As such, a member of quarterback Jordan Love‘s Green Bay Packers staff is being considered as a candidate for the position.

The firing of general manager Ran Carthon was a logical consequence after a poor 9-25 record over the Titans‘ last two seasons. His tenure was brief, as he took over in Tennessee in January 2023 but nearly two years later he was ousted from his position.

The Titans’ interest is perched on a Packers figure who has also caught the attention of other franchises looking for a general manager, a key position to structure all matters pertaining to the pro roster. Love and the rest of the Green Bay players could lose a key executive.

The key member of the Packers who is wanted by the Titans

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Tennessee is interested in interviewing Jon-Eric Sullivan, the Packers’ vice president of player personnel under Brian Gutekunst. The Titans have already informed Green Bay of their intention to negotiate with the executive who is key to the day-to-day operations of the franchise that plays Love.

Another NFL team is interested in Sullivan for the position of General Manager

Another interview Sullivan expects to have to fill a major vacancy is with the New York Jets, who are interested in the Packers executive as their general manager. The Green & White Team fired Joe Douglas in early November at the culmination of a disappointing season that included the departure of head coach Robert Saleh.

Sullivan’s historic cycle with the Packers could be over

Sullivan came to Green Bay in 2004 after extensive experience as a college footbal scout. He was instrumental in rebuilding the Packers’ roster after the departure of star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, even prioritizing Jordan Love to build a solid team around him. A potential trade to the Titans or Jets could end a 20-plus year cycle.

Key to the negotiation is that the Titans’ general manager search process is being handled by the Tennessee franchise’s president of football operations, Chad Brinker, who spent nearly 15 years in Green Bay working alongside Sullivan.