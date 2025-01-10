Trending topics:
The Kansas City Chiefs are facing a potential shake-up in their coaching staff as Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes get ready to chase another Super Bowl.

Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs
Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for a new attempt to dominate in the playoffs as the favorites to win their third consecutive Super Bowl.

The Chiefs had an impressive record of 15-2 to secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC, home field advantage throughout the postseason and a much needed bye week to get players healthy like Patrick Mahomes.

Thanks to that pause before the Divisional Round, several names from their coaching staff have had interviews with other teams heading into the next season. A massive story to follow for the franchise.

Is Andy Reid leaving the Chiefs?

Andy Reid has no intention of leaving the Kansas City Chiefs, but several members of his staff seem to be on the verge of doing it. Undoubtedly, the main candidate is their legendary defensive coordinator.

That possibility became stronger as the Jacksonville Jaguars officially requested an interview with Steve Spagnuolo for their head coaching vacancy. A few days ago, the team fired Doug Pederson.

Reid admitted is just a matter of time for Spagnuolo to get a big offer and the same applies for Matt Nagy who already talked with the Jets. “I think both of them deserve an opportunity again to be head coaches. They’re obviously getting some play here so other people recognize that too. We’ll just see where it goes. I know they’re focused on taking care of business now here and then looking at these other things.”

