NFL teams with the most consecutive losses in history: Which franchise holds the record?

NFL history is filled with dynasties and dramatic turnarounds, but it also carries the weight of long, unforgiving losing streaks. In a league built on parity, some franchises have still endured stretches where defeats piled up week after week.

These were shaped by rebuilding years, quarterback instability, front-office missteps and seasons where hope faded early. Each loss added pressure, turning Sundays into tests of patience rather than expectation.

Among those dark chapters, one franchise stands apart for how long the losses lasted. Its streak has become a benchmark for futility, often cited whenever teams flirt with history for the wrong reasons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Which NFL teams have the longest losing streaks?

Some of the NFL’s most stubborn skid marks come from eras long past, where franchises nearly vanished from the win column. The Chicago Cardinals, now the Arizona Cardinals, endured the longest losing streak in league history, dropping 29 games across four seasons from 1942 to 1945 before finally breaking through with a victory at Wrigley Field.

Morris Owens of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1977 (Source: Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Advertisement

That sequence, deep in the heart of World War II, stands as a stark reminder of how tumultuous the league could be in its early decades. Not far behind in infamy are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, whose fledgling franchise lost 26 straight games through their first two seasons in 1976 and 1977, a mark that still defines the modern era’s worst skid.

Advertisement

Expansion woes, talent gaps and the brutal grind of the schedule combined to keep Tampa Bay searching for answers well into its early history. The NFL’s recent decades haven’t been immune to misery.

Advertisement

The Jacksonville Jaguars suffered a 20-game losing streak spanning the 2020 and 2021 seasons, illustrating how quickly a combination of injuries, coaching turmoil and roster turnover can sabotage a young franchise’s momentum.

Losing streaks are more than just stats; they often reflect seismic shifts within a team’s structure. Whether rooted in expansion disadvantages, front-office dysfunction or cascading injuries, these streaks underscore how fleeting success can be in a league built on parity.

Advertisement

Advertisement