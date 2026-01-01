Trending topics:
NFL teams with the most consecutive losses in history: Which franchise holds the record?

In a league built on parity, some franchises still fell into stretches where losses piled up without mercy. Shaped by chaos, change and thin margins, these streaks left marks that still echo through NFL history.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1976.
NFL history is filled with dynasties and dramatic turnarounds, but it also carries the weight of long, unforgiving losing streaks. In a league built on parity, some franchises have still endured stretches where defeats piled up week after week.

These were shaped by rebuilding years, quarterback instability, front-office missteps and seasons where hope faded early. Each loss added pressure, turning Sundays into tests of patience rather than expectation.

Among those dark chapters, one franchise stands apart for how long the losses lasted. Its streak has become a benchmark for futility, often cited whenever teams flirt with history for the wrong reasons.

Which NFL teams have the longest losing streaks?

Some of the NFL’s most stubborn skid marks come from eras long past, where franchises nearly vanished from the win column. The Chicago Cardinals, now the Arizona Cardinals, endured the longest losing streak in league history, dropping 29 games across four seasons from 1942 to 1945 before finally breaking through with a victory at Wrigley Field.

That sequence, deep in the heart of World War II, stands as a stark reminder of how tumultuous the league could be in its early decades. Not far behind in infamy are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, whose fledgling franchise lost 26 straight games through their first two seasons in 1976 and 1977, a mark that still defines the modern era’s worst skid.

Expansion woes, talent gaps and the brutal grind of the schedule combined to keep Tampa Bay searching for answers well into its early history. The NFL’s recent decades haven’t been immune to misery.

The Jacksonville Jaguars suffered a 20-game losing streak spanning the 2020 and 2021 seasons, illustrating how quickly a combination of injuries, coaching turmoil and roster turnover can sabotage a young franchise’s momentum.

Losing streaks are more than just stats; they often reflect seismic shifts within a team’s structure. Whether rooted in expansion disadvantages, front-office dysfunction or cascading injuries, these streaks underscore how fleeting success can be in a league built on parity.

TeamSeason(s)Losing streak
Chicago Cardinals1942
1943
1944
1945		29 games
Tampa Bay Buccaneers1976
1977		26 games
Jacksonville Jaguars2020
2021		20 games
Oakland Raiders1961
1962		19 games
Detroit Lions2007
2008
2009		18 games
Houston Oilers1972
1973		17 games
Dayton Triangles1927
1928
1929		17 games
Washington Redskins1960
1961		17 games
Houston Oilers1982
1983		17 games
St. Louis Rams2008
2009		17 games
Cleveland Browns2015
2016		17 games
Cleveland Browns2016
2017		17 games
Rochester Jeffersons1922
1923
1924
1925		16 games
Pittsburgh Steelers1969
1970		16 games
Miami Dolphins2006
2007		16 games
Oakland Raiders2013
2014		16 games
Buffalo Bills1970
1971		15 games
Carolina Panthers200114 games
Philadelphia Eagles1936
1937		14 games
Pittsburgh Steelers1943
1944
1945		14 games
Buffalo Bills1976
1977		14 games
New Orleans Saints198014 games
Baltimore Colts198114 games
New England Patriots199014 games
Houston Texans201314 games
Chicago Bears2022
2023		14 games
