Kevin Stefanski receives strong warning from NFC star ahead of next NFL season

While the current NFL season has yet to reach its conclusion, many teams are already turning their attention to what’s next. One of them is the Atlanta Falcons, who, after parting ways with Raheem Morris, opted to hire Kevin Stefanski as their new head coach.

And from here on out, we’re set to witness a compelling matchup that has already started to heat up well before the preseason even begins. What’s the story behind it? The NFC South will bring together two familiar faces, as Stefanski is set to square off against Baker Mayfield — a quarterback who doesn’t exactly hold fond memories of his former head coach.

That tension was clearly reflected in the Buccaneers QB’s response to a post from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s D. Orlando Ledbetter, in which the reporter claimed that Stefanski “had a dumpster fire at quarterback in Cleveland,” with Baker Mayfield and Deshaun Watson having both “failed.”

“Failed is quite the reach pal,” Mayfield didn’t hold back in his response. “Still waiting on a text/call from him after I got shipped off like a piece of garbage. Can’t wait to see you twice a year, Coach.“

Baker Mayfield #6 and head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Mayfield’s tenure in Cleveland

Baker Mayfield’s tenure with the Cleveland Browns was a rollercoaster of high expectations and ultimate friction. After arriving as the 2018 top pick and setting a rookie record for passing touchdowns, Mayfield initially thrived despite a revolving door of coaching changes.

The arrival of Kevin Stefanski in 2020 seemed to be the missing piece, as the duo led Cleveland to a historic playoff run. However, the relationship soon soured; the rigid structure of Stefanski’s system never quite meshed with Mayfield’s playstyle.

By 2021, a severe labrum injury further strained the partnership, leading to a breakdown in communication and performance that eventually forced the franchise to trade its former cornerstone to the Carolina Panthers.

Falcons and Bucs will go head-to-head

The upcoming 2026 NFC South race will be defined by two pivotal clashes between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the official NFL schedule is still pending, it is confirmed that the rivalry will split between the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

These matchups carry extra weight this year due to the spicy reunion between Bucs QB Baker Mayfield and his former Browns coach, Kevin Stefanski, who is now leading the Falcons.